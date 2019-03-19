Overview of Dr. Mark Crawford, MD

Dr. Mark Crawford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Crawford works at Optum - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.