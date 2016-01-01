Dr. Mark Cripe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cripe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Cripe, DO
Dr. Mark Cripe, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
OhioHealth Breast & Cancer Surgeons285 E State St Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-0774
Grantriverside Medical Care Foundation Inc5141 W Broad St Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 566-0774
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649296534
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Dr. Cripe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cripe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cripe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cripe has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cripe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cripe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cripe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cripe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cripe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.