Dr. Mark Cruciani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Cruciani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Mark Cruciani, MD1418 Wyoming Ave, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions (570) 341-9730
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cruciani helped me when other health care professionals could not. He treated my urgent health needs professionally and with fantastic bedside manners. I highly recommend Dr. Cruciana!
- 39 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Scranton-Temple U
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Cruciani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruciani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruciani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruciani has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruciani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruciani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruciani.
