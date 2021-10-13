Overview

Dr. Mark Cua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They completed their residency with Phillippine General Hospital Manila



Dr. Cua works at Heart Institute of Brownsville in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.