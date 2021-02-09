Overview of Dr. Mark Cunningham, MD

Dr. Mark Cunningham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Cunningham works at Valley Surgical Specialists in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.