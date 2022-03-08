Overview of Dr. Mark Curzan, MD

Dr. Mark Curzan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Curzan works at Cary Orthopaedics in Cary, NC with other offices in Morrisville, NC and Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.