Dr. Mark Curzan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Curzan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Curzan's Office Locations
1
Cary Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Specialities1120 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 467-4992Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cary Orthopaedics101 Lattner Ct Ste 200, Morrisville, NC 27560 Directions (919) 238-2440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Cary Orthopaedics600 Village Walk Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 346-8651Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
I have been getting treatment from Dr. Curzan for the past year or so for my knee problems. He is very thorough and detail oriented, discusses all available options for me to choose. He explains the pros and cons of each of the available option and helps us make an informed decision. I feel a lot better now and I’m able to resume most activities, KM thanks to Dr.Curzan.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1902870116
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- Duke University Medical Center
- UCLA School of Medicine
- UCLA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
