Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Dabagia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Regional Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Dr. Dabagia works at
Northeast Indiana Urology PC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology PC10307 Dupont Circle Dr W, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology PC140 Fox Rd, Van Wert, OH 45891 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 301, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Encore Health Network
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All my appointments, treatment and contacts have been amazing!!
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891795852
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med|Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabagia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabagia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabagia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabagia has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabagia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabagia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabagia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabagia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabagia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.