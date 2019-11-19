Dr. Mark Dacey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dacey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dacey, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Dacey, MD
Dr. Mark Dacey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Dacey's Office Locations
Eye Health Servicesinc.1900 Crown Colony Dr Ste 301, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (508) 565-3450
Eye Health Services97 Libbey Industrial Pkwy Ste 203, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (781) 331-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dacey is very thorough, kind and explains things very well. He has set my mind at ease after every visit.
About Dr. Mark Dacey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184613192
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Doheny Eye Inst-Usc Sch Med
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Dacey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dacey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dacey has seen patients for Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dacey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dacey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dacey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.