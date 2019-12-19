See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in New Haven, CT
Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD

Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. D'Agostino works at Maria Byrne MD LLC in New Haven, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT and Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. D'Agostino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maria Byrne MD LLC
    1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 302, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 777-2264
  2. 2
    Middlesex Hospital
    28 Crescent St, Middletown, CT 06457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 344-0055
  3. 3
    Southern New England ENT
    669 Boston Post Rd Ste 1, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 458-6181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Middlesex Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. D'Agostino?

    Dec 19, 2019
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. D’Agostino’s for many years and have 100% trust in his judgement for my health. He is kind, caring, and I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing an ENT. My family and friends also feel the same.
    Maureen Bokowski — Dec 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. D'Agostino to family and friends

    Dr. D'Agostino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. D'Agostino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD.

    About Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144230749
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Agostino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Agostino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Agostino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Agostino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Agostino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Agostino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Agostino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark D'Agostino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.