Dr. Mark D Alise, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
UMC Neurosurgery Clinic3502 9th St, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 761-0535
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D'Alise is a rare find in today's clinical medicine. He takes the time to speak with his patient, listens to their complaint and history, reviews in depth their problems and concerns. Discusses symptoms and solutions. Excellent plan and follow up recommendation to support what is next for the patient.
About Dr. Mark D Alise, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1801859723
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Neurological Surgery Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D Alise has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D Alise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D Alise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D Alise has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Cauda Equina Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D Alise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D Alise speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. D Alise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D Alise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D Alise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D Alise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.