Dr. Mark Dalton, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Dalton, MD
Dr. Mark Dalton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Dalton's Office Locations
Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1001
Austin Office901 W 38th St Ste 301, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 225-6335
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did a great job when I shattered my heel years ago
About Dr. Mark Dalton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Washington Harborview Med Ctr
- John P Smith Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Tulane University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
