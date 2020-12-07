Overview

Dr. Mark Van Dang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Van Dang works at Belfield Medical Associates in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Havertown, PA, Warrington, PA and Aston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.