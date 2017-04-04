See All General Surgeons in Joliet, IL
Dr. Mark Danielson, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Joliet, IL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Danielson, MD

Dr. Mark Danielson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Silver Cross Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Danielson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2 Uno Cir, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 725-2277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Lipomas
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Abdominal Pain
Lipomas
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 04, 2017
    Dr.Danielson just did a biopsy on my right breast. He is very professional and personable. He made me feel very comfortable before my surgery. The mammography team at Silver Cross Hospital also commented on how great Dr.Danielson which only added to my confidence in him. I would certainly go see him again in the unfortunate case I need another surgery.
    Apr 04, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Danielson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225001068
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Danielson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danielson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danielson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danielson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danielson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Danielson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danielson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danielson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danielson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

