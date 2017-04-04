Dr. Mark Danielson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danielson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Danielson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Danielson, MD
Dr. Mark Danielson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Silver Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danielson's Office Locations
- 1 2 Uno Cir, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Danielson just did a biopsy on my right breast. He is very professional and personable. He made me feel very comfortable before my surgery. The mammography team at Silver Cross Hospital also commented on how great Dr.Danielson which only added to my confidence in him. I would certainly go see him again in the unfortunate case I need another surgery.
About Dr. Mark Danielson, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225001068
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
