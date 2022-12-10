Dr. Mark Davenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Davenport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Davenport, MD
Dr. Mark Davenport, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Davenport works at
Dr. Davenport's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester LLC360 Linden Oaks Ste 310, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-5840
-
2
Trw Aesthetic Associates LLC10 Hagen Dr Ste 310, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 922-5840
-
3
Plastic Surgery Group Rochester1445 Portland Ave Ste G-01, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-5840
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davenport?
I had a double mastectomy, no reconstruction and no nipple grafts with Davenport in late November. He was kind, caring, asked all the right questions, and his office was very gender affirming. He even took my insurance and I paid a grand total of $0 for the procedure and hospital stay. Worked around my emetephobia, and was quicker to schedule than any other surgeons I looked into in NY. Some of the older staff are a bit quick and blunt but they did well and the drain removal was quick and easy. Follow ups were great so far and the result itself looks amazing. Absolutely would recommend .
About Dr. Mark Davenport, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841217387
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davenport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davenport works at
Dr. Davenport has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Breast Lift Surgery and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davenport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.