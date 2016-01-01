Dr. Davids has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Davids, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Davids, DPM
Dr. Mark Davids, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Davids works at
Dr. Davids' Office Locations
Volusia Optical L.l.c.975 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 775-2281
Jose A Lopez-cintron MD LLC963 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 775-2281
Atlantic Podiatry Associates Dpm PA790 Dunlawton Ave Ste C, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 788-6333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Davids, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265477434
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davids accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davids has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davids. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davids.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davids, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davids appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.