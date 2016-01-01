Dr. Mark Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Permian Cardiology Inc.400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy Ste 240, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 221-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
About Dr. Mark Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1679123475
Education & Certifications
- Sunnybrook Health Science Center University Toronto
- University Of Toronto, Canada
- University of Toronto
- University of Western Ontario
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.