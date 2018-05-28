Overview

Dr. Mark Dawson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Dawson works at Premier Family Physicians in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.