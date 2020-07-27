See All Gastroenterologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Mark Dawson, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Dawson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dawson works at Suncoast GI Associates in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Gastrointestinal Associates LLC
    101 Riverfront Blvd Ste 700, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-2417
  2. 2
    FDHS Sun Coast GI Associates
    4020 Sun City Center Blvd # 4, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 634-9272
  3. 3
    Sun Coast GI Associates
    250 2nd St E Ste 3E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-2417

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Barrett's Esophagus
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Barrett's Esophagus
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 27, 2020
    I've lived in the Bradenton, FL area for over 18 years and have test driven a lot of doctors. He is one of the best, if not THE BEST, Gastroenterologist I've been blessed to find. He never makes you feel rushed, he always has time to explain any question you may have, he is compassionate and his bedside manner is like you'd want for your Mom's doctor. In all my 70-something years, I've not found a better doctor. In addition, everyone, and I mean everyone, in his office is kind, considerate, giving and return your calls if you have to leave a message. One of the really good things is, whenever you call the office for an appointment, a real person actually answers the phone - yes!!!! you don't have to leave a message and have them call you back within 24 hours like most doctors' offices these days. It has been my experience that both the doctor and his staff go beyond what's normal in order to see that your care is more than good. I highly recommend Dr. Dawson - he is great!
    Dianne — Jul 27, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Mark Dawson, MD
    About Dr. Mark Dawson, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457322133
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook Co Hospital
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dawson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

