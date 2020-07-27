Dr. Mark Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dawson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Dawson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dawson works at
Locations
1
Suncoast Gastrointestinal Associates LLC101 Riverfront Blvd Ste 700, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2417
2
FDHS Sun Coast GI Associates4020 Sun City Center Blvd # 4, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 634-9272
3
Sun Coast GI Associates250 2nd St E Ste 3E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-2417
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've lived in the Bradenton, FL area for over 18 years and have test driven a lot of doctors. He is one of the best, if not THE BEST, Gastroenterologist I've been blessed to find. He never makes you feel rushed, he always has time to explain any question you may have, he is compassionate and his bedside manner is like you'd want for your Mom's doctor. In all my 70-something years, I've not found a better doctor. In addition, everyone, and I mean everyone, in his office is kind, considerate, giving and return your calls if you have to leave a message. One of the really good things is, whenever you call the office for an appointment, a real person actually answers the phone - yes!!!! you don't have to leave a message and have them call you back within 24 hours like most doctors' offices these days. It has been my experience that both the doctor and his staff go beyond what's normal in order to see that your care is more than good. I highly recommend Dr. Dawson - he is great!
About Dr. Mark Dawson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457322133
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Addiction Medicine and Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson works at
Dr. Dawson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
