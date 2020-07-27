Overview

Dr. Mark Dawson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dawson works at Suncoast GI Associates in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Barrett's Esophagus and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.