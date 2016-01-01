Dr. Mark Dayton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dayton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Dayton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Dayton works at
Dr. Dayton's Office Locations
IU Health Bloomington Hospital2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 331-3405
Premiere Healthcare LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 355-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Greene County General Hospital
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Mark Dayton, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dayton has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dayton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.