Overview of Dr. Mark Dayton, MD

Dr. Mark Dayton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dayton works at IU Health Bloomington Hospital in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.