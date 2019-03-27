Overview of Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO

Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Licking Memorial Hospital and Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Defrancisco works at Licking Memorial Vascular Surgery in Newark, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH and Canal Winchester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.