See All Vascular Surgeons in Newark, OH
Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO

Vascular Surgery
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Newark, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO

Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Licking Memorial Hospital and Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Defrancisco works at Licking Memorial Vascular Surgery in Newark, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH and Canal Winchester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Vascular Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Anton, MD
Dr. George Anton, MD
4.7 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Lyden, MD
Dr. Sean Lyden, MD
4.3 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Smith, MD
Dr. Christopher Smith, MD
3.8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Defrancisco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Interventions LLC
    1371 W MAIN ST, Newark, OH 43055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (220) 564-1965
  2. 2
    East
    150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 360, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 546-3900
  3. 3
    Canal Winchester
    7901 Diley Rd Ste 200, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 546-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center
  • Licking Memorial Hospital
  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Lymphedema
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Lymphedema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Defrancisco?

    Mar 27, 2019
    Just a fantastic doctor, knew what he was doing, got to the problem, made me feel at ease, easy on the eyes, lol easy to talk to and answer the questions you have. Didn’t have you going through one test after another, he knew what the problem was. Operation is over and I feel great!
    — Mar 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Defrancisco to family and friends

    Dr. Defrancisco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Defrancisco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO.

    About Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588605729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Doctors Hospital (General Vascular Surgery)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Doctors Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defrancisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Defrancisco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Defrancisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Defrancisco has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Defrancisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Defrancisco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defrancisco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defrancisco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defrancisco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.