Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO
Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Licking Memorial Hospital and Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Defrancisco works at
Dr. Defrancisco's Office Locations
1
Surgical Interventions LLC1371 W MAIN ST, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-1965
2
East150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 360, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 546-3900
3
Canal Winchester7901 Diley Rd Ste 200, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 546-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just a fantastic doctor, knew what he was doing, got to the problem, made me feel at ease, easy on the eyes, lol easy to talk to and answer the questions you have. Didn’t have you going through one test after another, he knew what the problem was. Operation is over and I feel great!
About Dr. Mark Defrancisco, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital (General Vascular Surgery)
- Doctors Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Vascular Surgery
