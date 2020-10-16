Overview of Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD

Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Deguenther works at Urology Centers of Alabama in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.