Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD

Urology
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD

Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Deguenther works at Urology Centers of Alabama in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deguenther's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Centers of Alabama PC
    3485 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-0920
  2. 2
    Urology Centers of Alabama PC
    880 Montclair Rd Ste 377, Birmingham, AL 35213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-0920
  3. 3
    Grandview
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 540, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-0920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609849488
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee
    Internship
    • U Tenn
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Deguenther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deguenther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deguenther has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deguenther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deguenther works at Urology Centers of Alabama in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Deguenther’s profile.

    Dr. Deguenther has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deguenther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Deguenther. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deguenther.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deguenther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deguenther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

