Dr. Mark Dehaan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Health Plan of Michigan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Always excellent
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Banner Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
- Butterworth Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Wheaton College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Dehaan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehaan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehaan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehaan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.