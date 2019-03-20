Overview of Dr. Mark Deitch, MD

Dr. Mark Deitch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.



Dr. Deitch works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Owings Mills in Owings Mills, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.