Dr. Mark Deitch, MD
Dr. Mark Deitch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Owings Mills4 Park Center Ct Ste 102, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 377-8900
Ortho Maryland2700 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Lutherville1312 Bellona Ave Ste 302, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 377-8900
Dr. Deitch repaired a right humerus fracture on me when he worked at UMMS. I would recommend him highly. This was years ago but I would recommend him highly. Not only is he a good surgeon, but he has a wonderful bedside manner. I would see him again in a heartbeat for any upper extremity injuries.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Deitch has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
