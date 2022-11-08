Overview

Dr. Mark Del Bello, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Del Bello works at Lutheran Medical Group Llc- in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.