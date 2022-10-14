Dr. Mark Delacure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delacure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Delacure, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Otolaryngology Associates - Dr. Delacure160 E 34th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5329
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Delacure is an excellent surgeon. He is very good at listening to his patients needs takes his time explaining any questions you may have or don’t understand. A trusting and very easy person to talk to. He was great with my sister-in-law who was diagnosed with cancer 6 years ago. He is caring and knows his craft well. I highly recommend him if you or a loved one requires his expertise. You won’t regret it. He is the best!
About Dr. Mark Delacure, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1326049453
Education & Certifications
- Head & Neck Surgery and Oncology
- Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (As Listed)
- General Surgery
- University of Florida
- University Of Florida College Of Liberal Arts & Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Delacure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delacure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delacure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delacure has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delacure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delacure speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Delacure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delacure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delacure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delacure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.