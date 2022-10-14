See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Delacure, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Delacure, MD

Dr. Mark Delacure, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Delacure works at NYU Otolaryngology Associates - Dr. Delacure in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delacure's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Otolaryngology Associates - Dr. Delacure
    160 E 34th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Oral Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Oral Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Delacure is an excellent surgeon. He is very good at listening to his patients needs takes his time explaining any questions you may have or don’t understand. A trusting and very easy person to talk to. He was great with my sister-in-law who was diagnosed with cancer 6 years ago. He is caring and knows his craft well. I highly recommend him if you or a loved one requires his expertise. You won’t regret it. He is the best!
    Elena Hillier — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Delacure, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1326049453
    Education & Certifications

    • Head & Neck Surgery and Oncology
    • Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (As Listed)
    • General Surgery
    • University of Florida
    • University Of Florida College Of Liberal Arts & Sciences
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Delacure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delacure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delacure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delacure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delacure works at NYU Otolaryngology Associates - Dr. Delacure in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Delacure’s profile.

    Dr. Delacure has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delacure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Delacure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delacure.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delacure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delacure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

