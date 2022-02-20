Overview

Dr. Mark DeMeo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. DeMeo works at University Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.