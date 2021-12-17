See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Mark Denker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Denker, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Denker, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Denker works at Palm Beach Fertility Center in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Ory, MD
Dr. Steven Ory, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David Hoffman, MD
Dr. David Hoffman, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Fertility Center
    7015 Beracasa Way Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 477-7728
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Fertility Center
    2627 NE 203rd St Ste 109, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Fertility Center
    4270 Design Center Dr Ste 101A, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 477-7728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Denker?

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dr. Denker and Staff have been nothing but amazing. The delivery results with no false promises so if you have a fertility issue please do yourself a favor and call him to make a consultation appointment. Now about my Journey. I'm in my 40th with two previous miscarriages and no prior pregnancies So the hope of getting pregnant was very slim until I meet Dr. Denker and his amazing staff. They work with me on schedule, assist me to get finance (their pricing is very affordable), and the most important part Dr. Denker was very knowledgeable in applying the best treatment that suited my situation. Today we are very lucky to say that our IVF treatment was a success on the first try and now we are expecting our perfect two miracles babies. None of these would have been accomplished without Dr. Denker's expertise and his amazing staff support. I will be forever grateful to God for using Dr. Denker/staff as a vehicle to accomplish our long-term dream of becoming a parent. Thank you all
    Bel — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Denker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Denker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Denker to family and friends

    Dr. Denker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Denker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Denker, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Denker, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801824552
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Michael Reese Hospital & Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Denker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Denker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Denker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.