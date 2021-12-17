Dr. Mark Denker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Denker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Denker, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Denker works at
Locations
1
Palm Beach Fertility Center7015 Beracasa Way Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 477-7728Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
2
Palm Beach Fertility Center2627 NE 203rd St Ste 109, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions
3
Palm Beach Fertility Center4270 Design Center Dr Ste 101A, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 477-7728
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denker?
Dr. Denker and Staff have been nothing but amazing. The delivery results with no false promises so if you have a fertility issue please do yourself a favor and call him to make a consultation appointment. Now about my Journey. I'm in my 40th with two previous miscarriages and no prior pregnancies So the hope of getting pregnant was very slim until I meet Dr. Denker and his amazing staff. They work with me on schedule, assist me to get finance (their pricing is very affordable), and the most important part Dr. Denker was very knowledgeable in applying the best treatment that suited my situation. Today we are very lucky to say that our IVF treatment was a success on the first try and now we are expecting our perfect two miracles babies. None of these would have been accomplished without Dr. Denker's expertise and his amazing staff support. I will be forever grateful to God for using Dr. Denker/staff as a vehicle to accomplish our long-term dream of becoming a parent. Thank you all
About Dr. Mark Denker, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1801824552
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- Michael Reese Hospital & Medical Center
- University Miami
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denker works at
Dr. Denker speaks French and Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Denker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denker.
