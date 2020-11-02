Overview of Dr. Mark Desmond, MD

Dr. Mark Desmond, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown Med Sch and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Desmond works at Temple Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.