Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD
Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Londonderry, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Main Office1B Commons Dr Unit 9A, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 818-4712
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Over the last decade, I have seen GI doctors at some of the finest NH hospitals, but none of them did what Dr. Detweiler did for me in the first visit alone. First, he read my comprehensive medical history carefully prior to our meeting. He didn't think only about GI but about my health overall. He then educated me about the GI system. He listened to me describe my symptoms, and believed me, never rushed me and helped me shape the picture of my health. No other GI doctor I have been to has ever approached my health is this way. He is one of the wisest doctors I have met in my life.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- University Utah Med Center
- U VT Med Ctr Hosp
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Lehigh University Bs Chemistry
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
