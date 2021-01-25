See All Gastroenterologists in Londonderry, NH
Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Londonderry, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.

Dr. Detweiler works at Londonderry Gastroenterology in Londonderry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysentery, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    1B Commons Dr Unit 9A, Londonderry, NH 03053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 818-4712

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysentery
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Enteritis
Dysentery
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Enteritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections of the Digestive Tract Chevron Icon
Candida Albicans Fungus Allergy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Invasive Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Detweiler?

    Jan 25, 2021
    Over the last decade, I have seen GI doctors at some of the finest NH hospitals, but none of them did what Dr. Detweiler did for me in the first visit alone. First, he read my comprehensive medical history carefully prior to our meeting. He didn't think only about GI but about my health overall. He then educated me about the GI system. He listened to me describe my symptoms, and believed me, never rushed me and helped me shape the picture of my health. No other GI doctor I have been to has ever approached my health is this way. He is one of the wisest doctors I have met in my life.
    Susan Shapiro — Jan 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Detweiler to family and friends

    Dr. Detweiler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Detweiler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548344583
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Utah Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U VT Med Ctr Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh University Bs Chemistry
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detweiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Detweiler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Detweiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Detweiler works at Londonderry Gastroenterology in Londonderry, NH. View the full address on Dr. Detweiler’s profile.

    Dr. Detweiler has seen patients for Dysentery, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detweiler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Detweiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detweiler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detweiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detweiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Detweiler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.