Dr. Mark Deuber, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Deuber, MD
Dr. Mark Deuber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Dr. Deuber works at
Dr. Deuber's Office Locations
Mark A Deuber MD PA2801 Lemmon Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 443-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Deuber is excellent at what he does. I saw him after being seen by another provider who was unable to correctly close a gash on my face. After Dr Deuber went to work the results were night and day! Not only does his work speak for itself, but he conducts himself like a true professional. If you’re looking for a plastic surgeon, look no further!
About Dr. Mark Deuber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1356443964
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Dr. Deuber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deuber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

96 patients have reviewed Dr. Deuber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deuber.
