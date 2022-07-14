Overview of Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD

Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Deutsch works at Perimeter Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.