See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (21)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD

Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Deutsch works at Perimeter Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 510, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 303-9945
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Fayetteville
    1233 Highway 54 W Ste 210, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-0886
  3. 3
    Perimeter Plastic Surgery
    1267 Highway 54 W Ste 5300, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-0886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deutsch?

    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr.Deutsch & his staff are very caring & thorough!
    Janet Carlisle — Jul 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deutsch to family and friends

    Dr. Deutsch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deutsch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013991371
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med|MD Anderson Hosp/U Texas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Interim LSU Public Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Interim LSU Public Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Deutsch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.