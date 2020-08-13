See All Pediatricians in Springville, UT
Dr. Mark Devenport, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Devenport, MD

Dr. Mark Devenport, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springville, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Devenport works at Hobble Creek Medical Clinic in Springville, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devenport's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hobble Creek Medical Clinic
    672 W 400 S Ste 101, Springville, UT 84663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Utah
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2020
    Dr. Mark is very kind and great with kids. He never makes me feel like he is in a hurry for me to leave. The front secretaries often seem hassled on the phone and are not very friendly. The waiting room is very barren with only chairs and a fish tank. During COVID this is probably a good thing, but pre-pandemic it seemed like it was not meant for kids and the kids don't know what to do with themselves other than wander around. Sometimes we wait quite a long time to see the doctor.
    Coco — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Devenport, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962453688
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Devenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devenport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devenport works at Hobble Creek Medical Clinic in Springville, UT. View the full address on Dr. Devenport’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Devenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devenport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

