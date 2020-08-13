Dr. Mark Devenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Devenport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Devenport, MD
Dr. Mark Devenport, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springville, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Devenport works at
Dr. Devenport's Office Locations
Hobble Creek Medical Clinic672 W 400 S Ste 101, Springville, UT 84663 Directions (435) 264-5936
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Utah
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark is very kind and great with kids. He never makes me feel like he is in a hurry for me to leave. The front secretaries often seem hassled on the phone and are not very friendly. The waiting room is very barren with only chairs and a fish tank. During COVID this is probably a good thing, but pre-pandemic it seemed like it was not meant for kids and the kids don't know what to do with themselves other than wander around. Sometimes we wait quite a long time to see the doctor.
About Dr. Mark Devenport, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962453688
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devenport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devenport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devenport works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Devenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devenport.
