Overview

Dr. Mark Dewalt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hilliard, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dewalt works at Ohiohealth Primary Care Physicians in Hilliard, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.