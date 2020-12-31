Dr. Mark Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Mark Diamond, MD
Dr. Mark Diamond, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Diamond's Office Locations
The Neuroscience Center of Northern Nj PA310 Madison Ave Ste 120, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-1446
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me with my headaches which are now gone.
About Dr. Mark Diamond, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1073514113
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
