Overview of Dr. Mark Diamond, MD

Dr. Mark Diamond, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Diamond works at Neuroscience Center-Northern NJ in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.