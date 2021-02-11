Dr. Mark Dibuono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibuono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dibuono, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Dibuono, MD
Dr. Mark Dibuono, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dibuono works at
Dr. Dibuono's Office Locations
-
1
Richmond Behavioral Associates LLC4349 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 227-1897Tuesday9:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dibuono?
my experience was great wutg Dr, Dibuono. treated my condition perfectly
About Dr. Mark Dibuono, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1538143680
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibuono has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dibuono accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibuono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dibuono works at
Dr. Dibuono has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibuono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibuono. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibuono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibuono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibuono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.