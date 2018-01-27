Overview of Dr. Mark Diercks, MD

Dr. Mark Diercks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Immanuel.



Dr. Diercks works at MARK J DIERCKS, M.D. in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.