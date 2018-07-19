See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Mark Dietrich, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Dietrich, MD

Dr. Mark Dietrich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Dietrich works at DEPT OF ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dietrich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Nebraska Medical Surgery Department
    981080 Nebraska Medical Ctr, Omaha, NE 68198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Mark Dietrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023050978
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Dietrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dietrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dietrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dietrich works at DEPT OF ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Dietrich’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

