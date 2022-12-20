See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.6 (91)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO

Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Dr. Dirnberger works at Arlington Pain & Therapy in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dirnberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark A. Dirnberger. D.o. P.A.
    2001 SE Green Oaks Blvd Ste 130, Arlington, TX 76018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 419-6111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • USMD Hospital at Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dirnberger?

    Dec 20, 2022
    He is very good, respectful and he explains everything thing to you.His staff is also amazing. I am very pleased with the care that I receive here. Ty so much
    LaSonya Alexander — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dirnberger to family and friends

    Dr. Dirnberger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dirnberger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO.

    About Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841366465
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Osteopathic Med Ctr of TX
    Residency
    Internship
    • Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirnberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dirnberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dirnberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dirnberger works at Arlington Pain & Therapy in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dirnberger’s profile.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirnberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirnberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirnberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirnberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Dirnberger, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.