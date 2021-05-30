Dr. Mark Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dodson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Dodson, MD
Dr. Mark Dodson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus, Intermountain Medical Center and Lds Hospital.
Dr. Dodson works at
Dr. Dodson's Office Locations
Gynecologic/Oncology- Avenues Clinic370 E 9th Ave Ste 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 587-2809
Reflections Salon & Image Center1117 29th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405 Directions (406) 731-8418
Hospital Affiliations
- Benefis East Campus
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dodson is an amazing doctor. He confirmed my diagnosis of stage 3 ovarian cancer and quickly made an emergency plan without hesitation using current proven methods. My CT scan and ultrasound results were sent to him from the ER and he looked at them Immediately and got me in right away. He did my debulking surgery immediately and was aggressive to get every tumor out. Dodson is matter of fact in a cancer diagnosis. An excellent surgeon and he communicated well with me during my 12 day stay in the hospital. He set me up for optimal success to tackle this disease and receive chemo treatments with another doctor he trusted. He is a no BS doctor who isn’t warm and fuzzy but he’s honest about what is happening and what needs to happen. It’s a scary diagnosis and he is knowledgeable about best practices. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Mark Dodson, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1275570467
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodson has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.
