Dr. Mark Dodson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus, Intermountain Medical Center and Lds Hospital.



Dr. Dodson works at Gynecology Oncology in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Great Falls, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.