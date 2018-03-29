Overview of Dr. Mark Doerr, MD

Dr. Mark Doerr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, Olean General Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and Wyoming County Community Hospital.



Dr. Doerr works at Western New York Urology Assocs in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.