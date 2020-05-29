Dr. Mark Dollard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Dollard, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Dollard, DPM
Dr. Mark Dollard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Dollard's Office Locations
Loudoun Foot and Ankle Center46440 Benedict Dr Ste 111, Sterling, VA 20164 Directions (571) 410-2786Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dollard performed 6 different surgeries on my foot at one time. He was compassionate, thorough, and exceptionally skilled. He was available to me (even from his home) if I needed to talk to him. His expertise is top notch. I would recommend him in a heartbeat. Thank you, Dr. Dollard!
About Dr. Mark Dollard, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1427049766
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Hospital and Medical Center
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dollard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dollard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dollard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dollard.
