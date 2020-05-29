See All Podiatrists in Sterling, VA
Dr. Mark Dollard, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Sterling, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Dollard, DPM

Dr. Mark Dollard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Dollard works at Loudoun Foot and Ankle Center in Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dollard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loudoun Foot and Ankle Center
    46440 Benedict Dr Ste 111, Sterling, VA 20164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 410-2786
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 29, 2020
    Dr. Dollard performed 6 different surgeries on my foot at one time. He was compassionate, thorough, and exceptionally skilled. He was available to me (even from his home) if I needed to talk to him. His expertise is top notch. I would recommend him in a heartbeat. Thank you, Dr. Dollard!
    Kathy I. — May 29, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Dollard, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427049766
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlanta Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
