Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Domanski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Bluemont Plastic Surgery, Fairfax VA8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 630, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 410-4637Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Medicare
Excellent doctor. Takes his time with you, explains procedure, outstanding follow up. Outstanding office staff. Highly recommend
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Domanski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domanski has seen patients for Maxillary and Malar Fractures, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domanski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Domanski speaks Polish and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Domanski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domanski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.