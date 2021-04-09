See All Plastic Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Mark Domanski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Domanski, MD

Dr. Mark Domanski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Domanski works at Bluemont Plastic Surgery, Fairfax VA in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Maxillary and Malar Fractures, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Domanski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluemont Plastic Surgery, Fairfax VA
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 630, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 410-4637
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose

Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 09, 2021
    Excellent doctor. Takes his time with you, explains procedure, outstanding follow up. Outstanding office staff. Highly recommend
    Glenn Silver — Apr 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Domanski, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    • 1992993885
    Education & Certifications

    • George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Domanski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Domanski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Domanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Domanski works at Bluemont Plastic Surgery, Fairfax VA in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Domanski’s profile.

    Dr. Domanski has seen patients for Maxillary and Malar Fractures, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domanski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Domanski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domanski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

