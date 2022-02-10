Overview of Dr. Mark D'Onofrio, MD

Dr. Mark D'Onofrio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Genesis Hospital and Hocking Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. D'Onofrio works at Ohio Orthopaedics Center in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.