Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Eye Surgery Associates300 S Park Rd Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 925-2740Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Eye Surgery Associate - Weston Office2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 307, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 217-3155Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Eye Surgery Associates2740 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 925-2740
Cardiovascular Consultants of South Florida603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 250, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 431-2777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
My daughter was referred to Dr Dorfman by her pediatrician due to strabismus. She has seen him since she was 4 months old and the entire experience has been outstanding. His entire staff and Dr Dorfman himself are amazing professionals. My daughter ended up needing surgery to correct her strabismus and I couldn't recommend a better environment not only for my daughter but for an anxious mom too. She is now close to 18 months and wouldn't think of taking her anywhere else.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Chldns Meml Hosp/northwestern University
- Med College Va
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
