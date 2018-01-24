See All Ophthalmologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD

Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Dorfman works at Wyckoff Hospital in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Weston, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Esotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dorfman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgery Associates
    300 S Park Rd Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 925-2740
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Eye Surgery Associate - Weston Office
    2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 307, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 217-3155
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Eye Surgery Associates
    2740 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 925-2740
  4. 4
    Cardiovascular Consultants of South Florida
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 250, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 431-2777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Exotropia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dorfman?

    Jan 24, 2018
    My daughter was referred to Dr Dorfman by her pediatrician due to strabismus. She has seen him since she was 4 months old and the entire experience has been outstanding. His entire staff and Dr Dorfman himself are amazing professionals. My daughter ended up needing surgery to correct her strabismus and I couldn't recommend a better environment not only for my daughter but for an anxious mom too. She is now close to 18 months and wouldn't think of taking her anywhere else.
    — Jan 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dorfman to family and friends

    Dr. Dorfman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dorfman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962499376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Meml Hosp/northwestern University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Va
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorfman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorfman has seen patients for Exotropia, Esotropia and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorfman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorfman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Dorfman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.