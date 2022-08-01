See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Mark Doubrava, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Doubrava, MD

Dr. Mark Doubrava, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

Dr. Doubrava works at Eye Care For Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doubrava's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melissa A. Beaty O.d. Professional Corporation
    9011 W Sahara Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 794-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Chalazion
Glaucoma
Stye
Chalazion
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Dr Doubrava and I had a great conversation, I will be going back for more testing to determine cataracts. Thanks
    Carol B Enright — Aug 01, 2022
    Dr. Doubrava's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Doubrava

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Mark Doubrava, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447214564
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nevada at Las Vegas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Doubrava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doubrava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doubrava has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doubrava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doubrava works at Eye Care For Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Doubrava’s profile.

    Dr. Doubrava has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doubrava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Doubrava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doubrava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doubrava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doubrava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

