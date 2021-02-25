Overview of Dr. Mark Douglas, MD

Dr. Mark Douglas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine.



Dr. Douglas works at Premier Medical ENT in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.