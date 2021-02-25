Dr. Mark Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Douglas, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Douglas, MD
Dr. Mark Douglas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine.
Dr. Douglas works at
Dr. Douglas' Office Locations
-
1
Premier Medical Management Inc2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 473-1900Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Premier Medical Group610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 202 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-2667
-
3
Premier Medical Group1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 210-1938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Premier Medical Group3701 Dauphin St Fl 2, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 341-3228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Douglas?
Great doctor! Been a patient since 2004. He saved my vision twice when I had retina detachments! Once in 2004 (right eye) and then again in 2017 (left eye)! Very thorough in his explanation of the medical condition and required treatment.
About Dr. Mark Douglas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679576516
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Uab/Calhoun Eye Fnd Hosp
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas works at
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.