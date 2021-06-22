See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Mark Downey, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Downey, MD

Dr. Mark Downey, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with University Hospital

Dr. Downey works at Alabama Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Downey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Orthopaedic Center, PC
    3525 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 802-6700
  2. 2
    Alabama Orthopaedic Center
    5018 Cahaba River Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 802-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Vincent's Chilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2021
    Doctor Downey is the nicest Doctor. He explained condition very well . Mark Downey is the best! From, Rebecca Ann Jacobs
    Rebecca Ann Jacobs — Jun 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Downey, MD
    About Dr. Mark Downey, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1477507648
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • Baptist Health System
    • Samford University
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Downey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Downey has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.