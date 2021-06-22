Dr. Mark Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Downey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Downey, MD
Dr. Mark Downey, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with University Hospital
Dr. Downey works at
Dr. Downey's Office Locations
Alabama Orthopaedic Center, PC3525 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 802-6700
Alabama Orthopaedic Center5018 Cahaba River Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 802-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Chilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downey?
Doctor Downey is the nicest Doctor. He explained condition very well . Mark Downey is the best! From, Rebecca Ann Jacobs
About Dr. Mark Downey, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1477507648
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Baptist Health System
- Samford University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downey has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.
