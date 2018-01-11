See All Ophthalmologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Ophthalmology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Drucker, MD

Dr. Mark Drucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Drucker works at Walnut Creek Eye Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drucker's Office Locations

    Walnut Creek Eye Medical Group
    1855 San Miguel Dr Ste 28, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 935-8820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Drucker, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699753046
    Education & Certifications

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Drucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drucker works at Walnut Creek Eye Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Drucker’s profile.

    Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

