Dr. Mark Drucker, MD
Dr. Mark Drucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Walnut Creek Eye Medical Group1855 San Miguel Dr Ste 28, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 935-8820
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
For over two years, I was plagued with an eye that constantly watered, was itchy , with caking on the upper lid and always stuck shut upon wakening. I went to four highly rated doctors during that time and it was determined that there was no infection and various salves, and prescriptions were ordered. Nothing worked! NOTHING! Finally, I went to see Dr. Drucker who ordered two non prescription items and one prescription and within three days the condition vanished. That's a fine doctor!
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1699753046
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Drucker has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
