Overview of Dr. Mark Drzala, MD

Dr. Mark Drzala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Drzala works at Mark R. Drzala, MD PC in Summit, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.