Overview

Dr. Mark Dubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Dubin works at Duly Health and Care in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Itasca, IL and East Dundee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.